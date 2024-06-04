Left Menu

Muhammad Ali's Childhood Home Up for Sale

The historic pink house where boxing legend Muhammad Ali grew up and dreamed of fame has been put up for sale. Converted into a museum showcasing Ali's early years, the property is listed along with two neighboring properties for $1.5 million. The owners hope to find a buyer who will maintain its legacy.

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 04-06-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 20:39 IST
Muhammad Ali's Childhood Home Up for Sale
  • Country:
  • United States

The pink house where boxing legend Muhammad Ali grew up and dreamed of fame is now up for sale. Fans gathered around this landmark during Ali's funeral procession decades later, emphasizing its emotional significance.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Louisville, converted into a museum, offered an intimate glimpse into the formative years of 'The Greatest.' The house, along with two neighboring properties, is on the market for $1.5 million. One neighboring home was turned into a welcome center-gift shop, and the other was intended as a short-term rental.

Co-owner George Bochetto expressed that finding a buyer committed to preserving Ali's childhood home as a museum would be ideal. 'This is a part of Americana and part of our history,' he emphasized. Despite financial struggles leading to its closure, the house remains a profound piece of Louisville's, and indeed America's, history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024