Muhammad Ali's Childhood Home Up for Sale

The pink house where boxing legend Muhammad Ali grew up and dreamed of fame is now up for sale. Fans gathered around this landmark during Ali's funeral procession decades later, emphasizing its emotional significance.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Louisville, converted into a museum, offered an intimate glimpse into the formative years of 'The Greatest.' The house, along with two neighboring properties, is on the market for $1.5 million. One neighboring home was turned into a welcome center-gift shop, and the other was intended as a short-term rental.

Co-owner George Bochetto expressed that finding a buyer committed to preserving Ali's childhood home as a museum would be ideal. 'This is a part of Americana and part of our history,' he emphasized. Despite financial struggles leading to its closure, the house remains a profound piece of Louisville's, and indeed America's, history.

