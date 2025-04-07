Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Ukraine Targets Russian Energy Infrastructure

Despite a U.S.-brokered moratorium on strikes, Ukraine allegedly targeted Russia's energy infrastructure six times in one day. The Russian Defense Ministry reported power and electrical facilities being hit in various regions. Ukraine has similarly accused Russia of violating the ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:20 IST
Tensions Escalate: Ukraine Targets Russian Energy Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defense Ministry reported Monday that Ukraine allegedly attacked Russian energy infrastructure six times within a single day. This series of strikes occurs despite an ongoing U.S.-brokered moratorium intended to halt violence against energy facilities.

According to the Ministry, the assaults hit power facilities and electrical substations across Russia's Rostov, Voronezh, and Bryansk regions, alongside incidents in Kherson and Donetsk regions of Ukraine, areas partially under Moscow's control.

Reuters, however, could not independently confirm the reports of these strikes. Allegations were a reciprocal move, as Ukraine has similarly accused Russia of conducting attacks post-moratorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025