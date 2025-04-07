Tensions Escalate: Ukraine Targets Russian Energy Infrastructure

The Russian Defense Ministry reported Monday that Ukraine allegedly attacked Russian energy infrastructure six times within a single day. This series of strikes occurs despite an ongoing U.S.-brokered moratorium intended to halt violence against energy facilities.

According to the Ministry, the assaults hit power facilities and electrical substations across Russia's Rostov, Voronezh, and Bryansk regions, alongside incidents in Kherson and Donetsk regions of Ukraine, areas partially under Moscow's control.

Reuters, however, could not independently confirm the reports of these strikes. Allegations were a reciprocal move, as Ukraine has similarly accused Russia of conducting attacks post-moratorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)