"I enjoyed trying out all local delicacies": Hina Khan recalls her shooting experience for 'Namacool' in Lucknow

Actor Hina Khan, who plays the role of Rubiya in Ritam Shrivastava's directorial comedy-drama series 'Namacool', shared her shooting experience in Lucknow and also spoke about her role in the series. While talking about her shooting experience in Lucknow, she said, "It was a lovely experience shooting in Lucknow. I absolutely loved my stay in the city. The people there were really warm, and the food was absolutely lip-smacking. I enjoyed trying out all the local delicacies that the cast and crew made me try. Overall, it was a great experience shooting there."

Set in Lucknow, the series revolves around two friends, Mayank and Piyush, who want fame and popularity as they enter their second year of college. Their college life is a rollercoaster of hilarious events and misadventures as they seek fame and popularity.

The ensemble cast, including Hina Khan, Faisal Malik, Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, and Aadil Khan, brings this lively story to life. On speaking about playing the character of Rubiya, Hina added, "I play the character of Rubiya, wife of the dean. She is the eye candy for every boy in college. Rubiya is the main mystery in the show. She does not just plot her husband's murder but uses this young boy from the college to help her."

She continued, "Rubiya is a mixture of sweet and spicy, basically one of those 'masala' characters in the show who turns out to be the shocking mystery element." The first season of the series, released on May 17, has captivated audiences with its blend of comedy, romance, and crime, all set against the backdrop of Lucknow's charming locales.

'Namacool' is a show that takes audiences on a nostalgic ride to their college days, filled with laughter, love, and a bit of chaos. Directed by Ritam Shrivastava and written by Shantanu Srivastava, this seven-episode series is streaming on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)