Painting with Light: Revealing Invisible Air Pollution Threats

Researchers and artists collaborated on an international project, 'Air of the Anthropocene,' using digital light painting and low-cost sensors to make invisible air pollution visible in India and beyond. The project revealed significant pollution disparities and aimed to stimulate public discussion and awareness about air pollution's health risks.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-06-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:52 IST
Researchers and artists have united in an innovative project dubbed 'Air of the Anthropocene,' merging the power of digital light painting with low-cost air pollution sensors. This international initiative has visually captured the largely invisible menace of air pollution across India, Ethiopia, and the UK, seeking to spark vital community discussions on its health impacts.

The project's findings, recently published in 'Nature Communications Earth & Environment,' underscored notable pollution disparities. For instance, PM2.5 levels in an urban Delhi playground were 12.5 times higher than those in a rural Palampur playground. Leveraging visual artistry, the team sought to make the invisible threat of air pollution starkly visible and comprehensible to the public.

Professor Francis Pope of Birmingham University highlighted the project's ambition: creating engaging visuals to compare air pollution across different environments. Photographer Robin Price emphasized that such imagery fosters a wider understanding among non-scientific audiences, thus encouraging proactive measures against pollution. The project's visual data has already been showcased globally, from gallery exhibitions to UN-commissioned displays, cementing its role in raising air pollution awareness.

