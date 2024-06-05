Left Menu

Vaishno Devi Shrine Introduces Eco-Friendly Prasad on World Environment Day

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board will now provide plants as prasad to devotees visiting the shrine. Launched on World Environment Day by CEO Anshul Garg, the initiative aims to raise environmental awareness. The nursery, Vaishnavi Vatika, will offer 40 species of plants to pilgrims at nominal prices.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has announced a novel initiative to distribute plants as prasad to devotees. This move was unveiled by the Board's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anshul Garg, coinciding with World Environment Day. The primary objective is to promote environmental consciousness among the pilgrims.

Debuted at the newly set up 'Vaishnavi Vatika' nursery in Katra, the program highlights the Board's commitment to ecological preservation. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, a renowned pilgrimage site in Reasi district, attracts nearly one crore devotees every year.

In a statement, Garg emphasized the importance of environmental protection efforts including water conservation and afforestation. "We are providing plants to devotees as prasad from our nursery," said Garg. He also mentioned plans to make these plants available for the Amarnath pilgrimage. Devotees like Nandan Kumar from Pune expressed their appreciation for this eco-friendly prasad.

