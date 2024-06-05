Left Menu

Behind the Scenes of 'Munjya': A VFX Marvel in Indian Horror Comedy

Filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar reveals that half the budget for 'Munjya' was dedicated to VFX, a testament to the visual quality emphasized by the film. British firm DNEG partnered in creating the CGI protagonist. The film, rooted in Marathi folklore, stars Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 19:51 IST
Aditya Sarpotdar
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema, filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar disclosed that 50% of the budget for the upcoming horror comedy 'Munjya' was allocated to VFX. This ambitious step highlights the growing importance of visual effects in storytelling.

For this endeavor, Sarpotdar collaborated with British VFX powerhouse DNEG, renowned for its work in Hollywood blockbusters like 'Dune', 'Justice League', and 'Aquaman'. The team spent nearly a year perfecting the film's eerie and mischievous protagonist through CGI, underscoring the meticulous research and development involved.

Set against the backdrop of Marathi folklore, 'Munjya' explores the myth of a creature born from Indian cultural beliefs. The film features a talented cast including Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, and promises to deliver a visual spectacle. Sarpotdar also emphasized the critical nature of spending ample time on VFX, akin to the practices of major studios like Marvel.

