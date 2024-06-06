Vatican Police Arrest Former Employee Over Attempted Manuscript Extortion

Vatican police have detained a former employee on charges of attempted extortion, following allegations that he tried to sell a 17th-century gilded manuscript back to the Holy See. The document outlines Bernini's designs for the altar canopy of St. Peter's Basilica.

According to Vatican prosecutors, the 18-page manuscript, containing the earliest known specifications for the gilding of the canopy, reportedly disappeared from the basilica archives.

The suspect, a former worker at the Fabbrica di San Pietro, was apprehended following a transaction on May 27. The Vatican claims to have set a trap after the manuscript was reported missing, closely monitoring negotiations until money exchanged hands. The provenance and authenticity of the manuscript remain disputed.

