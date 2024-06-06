Left Menu

Epic Exhibition: Chhatrapati Shivaji's Legacy in 115 Oil Paintings

A 16-year art project depicting Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji's life through 115 oil paintings by a Marathi father-son duo is on display in Delhi. Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan inaugurated the exhibition, highlighting plans for making it a permanent and possibly travelling exhibit. The collection will be gifted to the Ministry of Culture.

Updated: 06-06-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:30 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Marking the 350th anniversary of the grand coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji, a remarkable exhibition showcasing 115 oil paintings by a father-son artist duo has opened at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Delhi.

Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan inaugurated the exhibition, celebrating the Maratha ruler's life and legacy. The collection, amassed over 16 years by Deepak Gore, features larger-than-life canvases that mesmerize and captivate.

Mohan announced that the Ministry of Culture, with Gore's consent, will permanently house this collection in Delhi, thanks to a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, plans are in motion to make it a traveling exhibition to reach wider audiences.

