Epic Exhibition: Chhatrapati Shivaji's Legacy in 115 Oil Paintings

Marking the 350th anniversary of the grand coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji, a remarkable exhibition showcasing 115 oil paintings by a father-son artist duo has opened at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Delhi.

Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan inaugurated the exhibition, celebrating the Maratha ruler's life and legacy. The collection, amassed over 16 years by Deepak Gore, features larger-than-life canvases that mesmerize and captivate.

Mohan announced that the Ministry of Culture, with Gore's consent, will permanently house this collection in Delhi, thanks to a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, plans are in motion to make it a traveling exhibition to reach wider audiences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)