Mona Singh Reflects on Two Decades of Acting Mastery

Renowned actress Mona Singh celebrates her 20-year career, reminiscing about her journey that began with 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'. She acknowledges last year's milestone of three acclaimed web series releases. Singh embraces diverse roles across platforms and eagerly anticipates future projects, including a horror comedy set in Pune.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 11:10 IST
Renowned actress Mona Singh celebrates her profound 20-year career, reflecting on her journey that began with the iconic 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'.

Last year marked a milestone as three of her web series—'Made in Heaven' season two on Prime Video, 'Kaala Paani' on Netflix, and 'Kafas' on SonyLIV—received critical acclaim, making her two-decade anniversary in the industry extra special.

Singh, known for her versatility, has also starred in films like '3 Idiots' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. She eagerly anticipates exploring new genres, such as her upcoming horror comedy 'Munjya'.

