JioStar Achieves Milestones with Record Viewership

JioStar, formed from Reliance’s merger with Disney, reported strong revenues and reached significant milestones. Its platform, JioHotstar, surpassed 100 million paid users post-merger and excelled in viewership with major sporting events, including IPL 2025, contributing to a substantial increase in digital views and overall market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

JioStar, the media powerhouse emerging from the merger of Reliance's media business with Walt Disney's India operations, has made impressive strides in the entertainment sector. The company declared revenues of Rs 10,006 crore and pre-tax earnings of Rs 774 crore, indicating robust financial health.

Their streaming platform, JioHotstar, launched in February 2025, swiftly crossed the 100 million paid users mark within just five weeks. This achievement was driven by the platform's extensive digital content library and live coverage of key sports events like the IPL and ICC Champions Trophy.

JioStar's unprecedented growth is mirrored in their linear television segment, capturing 34% of the entertainment market share with outreach to 760 million monthly viewers, further demonstrating their remarkable market influence in India's media landscape.

