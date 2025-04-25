Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Urgent Directive on Pakistani Nationals

Jammu and Kashmir's LG, Manoj Sinha, directed local authorities to ensure Pakistani nationals exit as per the Union Ministry of Home Affairs deadline, following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Existing Indian visas for Pakistanis, except for special cases, are revoked immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:55 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Urgent Directive on Pakistani Nationals
Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of Tuesday's tragic terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has taken decisive action. He instructed deputy commissioners and district police chiefs to implement the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' directive on the immediate exit of Pakistani nationals from the region.

This directive excludes those holding medical, long-term, and diplomatic visas, which remain valid until specific dates. The decision comes as a part of vital security measures to safeguard the Union Territory. The official meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor aimed at reinforcing security protocols previously discussed.

Additionally, Sinha emphasized the need for stringent implementation of these security measures to prevent future incidents. The session with senior superintendents of police and the deputy commissioners underscored the importance of ensuring compliance with the new visa regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025