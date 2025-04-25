Jammu and Kashmir's Urgent Directive on Pakistani Nationals

In the aftermath of Tuesday's tragic terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has taken decisive action. He instructed deputy commissioners and district police chiefs to implement the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' directive on the immediate exit of Pakistani nationals from the region.

This directive excludes those holding medical, long-term, and diplomatic visas, which remain valid until specific dates. The decision comes as a part of vital security measures to safeguard the Union Territory. The official meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor aimed at reinforcing security protocols previously discussed.

Additionally, Sinha emphasized the need for stringent implementation of these security measures to prevent future incidents. The session with senior superintendents of police and the deputy commissioners underscored the importance of ensuring compliance with the new visa regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)