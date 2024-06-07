Left Menu

Hollywood Announces New Hunger Games Movie: 'Sunrise on the Reaping'

Hollywood studios have revealed plans to adapt Suzanne Collins' new novel 'Sunrise on the Reaping' into a movie. The film, directed by Francis Lawrence, is set for a November 2026 release. Set 24 years before the original, the story returns to the dystopian world of Panem.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-06-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 11:33 IST
Hollywood Announces New Hunger Games Movie: 'Sunrise on the Reaping'
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood studios have officially announced the development of a new 'Hunger Games' movie, adapted from Suzanne Collins' latest novel 'Sunrise on the Reaping'.

Author Suzanne Collins revealed the release of her fifth book in the dystopian series, scheduled for next year. Titled 'Sunrise on the Reaping', the novel is set to take readers back 24 years before the events of 'The Hunger Games'.

Within hours of the book's announcement, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson confirmed plans for a screen adaptation aiming for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026. Esteemed filmmaker Francis Lawrence, known for directing previous installments in the franchise, is expected to helm the new movie. The adaptation will be produced under Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson's Color Force banner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024