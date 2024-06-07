Hollywood Announces New Hunger Games Movie: 'Sunrise on the Reaping'

Hollywood studios have officially announced the development of a new 'Hunger Games' movie, adapted from Suzanne Collins' latest novel 'Sunrise on the Reaping'.

Author Suzanne Collins revealed the release of her fifth book in the dystopian series, scheduled for next year. Titled 'Sunrise on the Reaping', the novel is set to take readers back 24 years before the events of 'The Hunger Games'.

Within hours of the book's announcement, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson confirmed plans for a screen adaptation aiming for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026. Esteemed filmmaker Francis Lawrence, known for directing previous installments in the franchise, is expected to helm the new movie. The adaptation will be produced under Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson's Color Force banner.

