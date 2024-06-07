Palm Royale Renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+: Kristen Wiig Returns

Apple TV+ has announced the renewal of the drama series 'Palm Royale' for a second season, with Hollywood star Kristen Wiig reprising her role as Maxine Simmons. The series, set in 1969, follows Simmons' determined quest to penetrate the high society of Palm Beach.

'Palm Royale' has struck a chord with audiences globally, delighting viewers with its brilliantly written and performed content. Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, expressed enthusiasm about continuing the journey with this dynamic ensemble cast, which also includes icons such as Carol Burnett and Oscar-winner Laura Dern.

Created by Abe Sylvia, 'Palm Royale' boasts an impressive lineup with Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, and others in significant roles. The show's production team features executive producers Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, along with Wiig, Katie O'Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor, and John Norris for Wyolah Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)