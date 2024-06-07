Left Menu

Palm Royale Renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+: Kristen Wiig Returns

Hollywood star Kirsten Wiig's drama show 'Palm Royale' has been renewed for a second season by Apple TV+. Set in 1969, Wiig stars as Maxine Simmons, who aspires to join Palm Beach’s high society. The series also includes notable cast members like Laura Dern and Carol Burnett.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 12:03 IST
Palm Royale Renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+: Kristen Wiig Returns
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple TV+ has announced the renewal of the drama series 'Palm Royale' for a second season, with Hollywood star Kristen Wiig reprising her role as Maxine Simmons. The series, set in 1969, follows Simmons' determined quest to penetrate the high society of Palm Beach.

'Palm Royale' has struck a chord with audiences globally, delighting viewers with its brilliantly written and performed content. Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, expressed enthusiasm about continuing the journey with this dynamic ensemble cast, which also includes icons such as Carol Burnett and Oscar-winner Laura Dern.

Created by Abe Sylvia, 'Palm Royale' boasts an impressive lineup with Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, and others in significant roles. The show's production team features executive producers Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, along with Wiig, Katie O'Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor, and John Norris for Wyolah Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024