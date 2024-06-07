Call for Change in High Adventure Tourism After Tragic Uttarakhand Trek

Following the tragic demise of nine trekkers in Uttarakhand, social activist Anoop Nautiyal has stressed the urgent necessity for altering the approach to high adventure tourism in the state.

The bodies of nine Bengaluru residents were recovered after the group got hit by a blizzard during their 35-km trek from Uttarkashi's Sahastra Tal. The expedition took a deadly turn, and 13 others were rescued while the team set out on their journey on May 29, aiming to return by June 7.

In his statement, Nautiyal, who leads the NGO Social Development For Communities Foundation, highlighted that such casualties are frequent in Uttarakhand due to a lack of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for high adventure tourism. Nautiyal pointed out that the Sahastra Tal tragedy eerily mirrors the 2022 Draupadi Ka Danda disaster, in which 29 trekkers perished.

He questioned whether proper medical examinations were conducted for the trekkers, especially noting that one was over 70 years old and three others were above 60. Emphasizing the importance of SOPs, Nautiyal suggested fitness checks and satellite phones for trekking teams to ensure safety during emergencies. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident.

