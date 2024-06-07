Left Menu

Star-Studded Cast Joins Netflix's Animated Film 'The Twits'

Hollywood stars Margo Martindale, Natalie Portman, Emilia Clarke, and Johnny Vegas will voice characters in the upcoming animated film 'The Twits'. Based on Roald Dahl's novel, the movie follows Mr. and Mrs. Twit, who run the dubious amusement park Twitlandia. Directed by Phil Johnston, the film is set for a 2025 release on Netflix.

Hollywood actors Margo Martindale, Natalie Portman, Emilia Clarke, and Johnny Vegas are set to bring their voices to the characters of Netflix's upcoming animated film, 'The Twits'.

The streaming giant confirmed that Martindale, aged 72, will voice Cocaine Bear, Johnny Vegas, aged 53, will voice Bleak House, while Portman, 42, takes on May December, and Clarke, 37, will be the voice behind Secret Invasion. The film, adapted from Roald Dahl's 1980's novel, centers around the notoriously foul Mr. and Mrs. Twit, who operate the world's most disgusting amusement park, Twitlandia. The plot features two brave orphans and a family of magical animals who devise clever plans to save their city from the Twits' tyranny.

Directed by Phil Johnston, known for his work on 'Ralph Breaks the Internet', 'The Twits' is scheduled for release in 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

