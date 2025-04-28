Singapore Strives to Balance U.S. Trade Talks Amid Economic Uncertainty
Singapore negotiates to secure concessions for pharmaceutical exports to the U.S. while ensuring access to high-end AI chips. Amidst these discussions, economic uncertainty looms over the city-state, compounded by potential tariffs and an upcoming general election, prompting a downgraded GDP forecast for the upcoming year.
Singapore is in active negotiations to secure concessions for its pharmaceutical exports to the United States, while also ensuring continued access to advanced AI chips from the U.S., according to Trade and Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.
During a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Lutnick raised concerns regarding chip export controls. Singapore is committed to aligning its export control systems with U.S. standards, Gan reassured.
The city-state is wary of its economic outlook as it faces potential tariffs and a downgraded GDP forecast. With a general election imminent, these economic issues are likely to be at the forefront of voters' concerns.
