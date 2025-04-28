Left Menu

Rising Revenue, Rising Concerns: Tripura's Liquor Trade Paradox

Tripura's liquor revenue is rising steadily, primarily due to increased license fees rather than sales. Liquor traders express concern over high fees impacting their businesses. Excise duty collection has surged from Rs 186.96 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 484.09 crore in 2024-25, prompting debate on actual alcohol consumption trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 28-04-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 09:08 IST
Rising Revenue, Rising Concerns: Tripura's Liquor Trade Paradox
  • Country:
  • India

In Tripura, the government is witnessing a steady rise in revenue from liquor sales, recording a 12% growth rate over recent years. However, the liquor business operators in the region are expressing dissatisfaction.

The traders argue that the revenue hike is largely attributable to steep increases in license fees, rather than an actual boost in sales, in a state with nearly 42 lakh residents.

Since the 2017-18 fiscal year, the state has seen excise duty collections jump from Rs 186.96 crore to Rs 484.09 crore predicted for 2024-25, with liquor traders highlighting challenges amid rising fees and stagnant customer activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

