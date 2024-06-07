Tragedy Strikes Indian Medical Students in Russia: Swept Away While on Call
Jishan Ashpak Pinjari and three other medical students from Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University drowned in the Volkhov river during a leisurely walk. The tragedy unfolded while Pinjari was on a video call with his family. Efforts are underway to repatriate their bodies back to India.
In a heart-wrenching incident, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, along with his sister and two fellow Indian medical students, were swept away in the fast-moving Volkhov river while on a video call with his family from distant Russia.
The students, all enrolled at Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University, met their tragic fate during what was supposed to be a relaxing evening stroll along the river in Veliky Novgorod city near St Petersburg.
Authorities and the Indian Consulate in St Petersburg are working diligently to repatriate the bodies of the deceased back to India, as one rescued student receives medical treatment.
