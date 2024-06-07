Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Indian Medical Students in Russia: Swept Away While on Call

Jishan Ashpak Pinjari and three other medical students from Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University drowned in the Volkhov river during a leisurely walk. The tragedy unfolded while Pinjari was on a video call with his family. Efforts are underway to repatriate their bodies back to India.

PTI | Jalgaon | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes Indian Medical Students in Russia: Swept Away While on Call
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, along with his sister and two fellow Indian medical students, were swept away in the fast-moving Volkhov river while on a video call with his family from distant Russia.

The students, all enrolled at Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University, met their tragic fate during what was supposed to be a relaxing evening stroll along the river in Veliky Novgorod city near St Petersburg.

Authorities and the Indian Consulate in St Petersburg are working diligently to repatriate the bodies of the deceased back to India, as one rescued student receives medical treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024