Kartik Aaryan: 'Chandu Champion' is a Story of Triumph and Inspiration

Actor Kartik Aaryan is not one to pursue films solely for critical validation. Instead, he prioritizes stories that captivate audiences, as evidenced by his choice of projects like 'Freddy', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

In an interview with PTI, Aaryan shared his thoughts on his latest film, 'Chandu Champion', directed by Kabir Khan. The sports drama, set to release on Friday, chronicles the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The film highlights Petkar's journey through various phases of life, including his roles as an Indian Army soldier, wrestler, boxer, and swimmer.

Aaryan revealed that he was deeply moved by the narrative, describing it as a 'story of triumph of the human spirit.' He emphasized that the film is uplifting and aims to inspire viewers rather than evoke sadness. To portray Petkar authentically, Aaryan underwent 18 months of intensive fitness training, a regimen he continues to follow.

'Chandu Champion' is a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films Production.

