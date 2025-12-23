Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Potential as Prime Minister: A Nod to Indira's Legacy

Congress MP Imran Masood lauds Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s potential to respond strongly to international violence against minorities, akin to her grandmother Indira Gandhi. Masood supports Vadra's criticism of Bangladesh's increasing religious violence, urging India to prioritize safety concerns of Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:22 IST
Congress MP Imran Masood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Imran Masood has praised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's potential to lead India with strength reminiscent of her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His comments came in defense of Vadra's statements regarding the escalating violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

In an interview with ANI, Masood challenged the idea of assigning Priyanka Gandhi as Prime Minister, claiming she would retaliate against injustices as decisively as Indira Gandhi did. He highlighted her criticism against the rise of violence in Bangladesh, stressing her lineage as a testament to her potential leadership strength.

Vadra recently urged the Indian government to address the alarming violence faced by Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in Bangladesh, following the brutal murder of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi authorities have arrested seven suspects linked to the incident, which has been widely condemned as a threat to communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

