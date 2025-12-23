Priyanka Gandhi's Potential as Prime Minister: A Nod to Indira's Legacy

Congress MP Imran Masood has praised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's potential to lead India with strength reminiscent of her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His comments came in defense of Vadra's statements regarding the escalating violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

In an interview with ANI, Masood challenged the idea of assigning Priyanka Gandhi as Prime Minister, claiming she would retaliate against injustices as decisively as Indira Gandhi did. He highlighted her criticism against the rise of violence in Bangladesh, stressing her lineage as a testament to her potential leadership strength.

Vadra recently urged the Indian government to address the alarming violence faced by Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in Bangladesh, following the brutal murder of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi authorities have arrested seven suspects linked to the incident, which has been widely condemned as a threat to communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)