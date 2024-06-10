Left Menu

Munjya's Big Screen Magic: Director Hints at Sequel

Aditya Sarpotdar, the director of the successful horror-comedy film 'Munjya,' has suggested that a sequel may be in the works. The film, featuring a young ghost rooted in Marathi folklore, has been a box office hit. The sequel promises a bigger budget and more advanced CGI effects.

Updated: 10-06-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:34 IST
Aditya Sarpotdar, the visionary director behind the hit horror-comedy 'Munjya,' has revealed tantalizing hints of a possible sequel. Riding high on the film's success, Sarpotdar mentioned that a continuation of Munjya would involve an enhanced budget and an upgraded version of the titular young ghost.

With box office earnings surpassing Rs 20 crore in its first weekend, 'Munjya' stars Mona Singh, Sharvari, and Abhay Verma, and features a haunting protagonist crafted meticulously using CGI. Sarpotdar expressed confidence that the film's roots in Indian legends resonated deeply with audiences.

Continuing the momentum, actress Sharvari spoke about her excitement for future projects, while Verma depicted his journey as both an opportunity and a blessing. 'Munjya' opened last Friday to widespread acclaim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

