Munjya's Big Screen Magic: Director Hints at Sequel

Aditya Sarpotdar, the visionary director behind the hit horror-comedy 'Munjya,' has revealed tantalizing hints of a possible sequel. Riding high on the film's success, Sarpotdar mentioned that a continuation of Munjya would involve an enhanced budget and an upgraded version of the titular young ghost.

With box office earnings surpassing Rs 20 crore in its first weekend, 'Munjya' stars Mona Singh, Sharvari, and Abhay Verma, and features a haunting protagonist crafted meticulously using CGI. Sarpotdar expressed confidence that the film's roots in Indian legends resonated deeply with audiences.

Continuing the momentum, actress Sharvari spoke about her excitement for future projects, while Verma depicted his journey as both an opportunity and a blessing. 'Munjya' opened last Friday to widespread acclaim.

