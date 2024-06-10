Kerala Court Denies Bail to Dancer Sathyabhama in Caste Abuse Case

The Kerala High Court on Monday declined to grant anticipatory bail to Mohiniyattam dancer Sathyabhama in a caste abuse case. Justice K Babu instructed her to appear before the special SC/ST court in Thiruvananthapuram and requested the court to handle the matter promptly.

The case arose from allegations by Dr. RLV Ramakrishnan, a noted Mohiniyattam artiste, claiming that Sathyabhama made derogatory remarks about his appearance in a YouTube interview.

Sathyabhama's remarks, including statements such as 'The person who performs Mohiniyattam should be 'mohini' (enchanting)' and opinions on physical appearances, ignited public outrage on social media. Despite the uproar, Sathyabhama denied targeting any specific individual.

The issue was compounded by a viral video of the interview and Ramakrishnan's reaction via Facebook, where he accused Sathyabhama of ongoing racist abuse and questioned his qualifications.

