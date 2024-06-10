Syro-Malabar Church Threatens to Oust Non-Compliant Priests Over Uniform Holy Mass

The Syro-Malabar Church has issued a stern warning that it would oust priests who fail to adhere to the directive mandating the uniform celebration of Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, commencing from July 3. This decree was announced through a circular by Church head Raphael Thattil and Apostolic Administrator Bosco Puthoor.

The circular stipulates that any priest disobeying the new directive will be treated as if they have left the Catholic Church and will consequently be prohibited from officiating Mass within the Catholic Church from July 3 onwards, according to Thattil and Puthoor.

Contrarily, the Archdiocese Protection Council, an opposing group of priests and laity, has firmly rejected this directive, pledging to continue celebrating Holy Mass facing the congregation. At a recent meeting in Chunangamveli, approximately 300 dissenting priests declared their intention to persist in their traditional practice beyond the specified date.

