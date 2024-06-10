Left Menu

Syro-Malabar Church Threatens to Oust Non-Compliant Priests Over Uniform Holy Mass

The Syro-Malabar Church has announced it will remove priests from the Catholic Church who refuse to comply with the directive to celebrate a uniform Holy Mass starting July 3. The directive has met resistance from a significant section of priests and laity in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, leading to ongoing disputes.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:01 IST
Syro-Malabar Church Threatens to Oust Non-Compliant Priests Over Uniform Holy Mass
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Syro-Malabar Church has issued a stern warning that it would oust priests who fail to adhere to the directive mandating the uniform celebration of Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, commencing from July 3. This decree was announced through a circular by Church head Raphael Thattil and Apostolic Administrator Bosco Puthoor.

The circular stipulates that any priest disobeying the new directive will be treated as if they have left the Catholic Church and will consequently be prohibited from officiating Mass within the Catholic Church from July 3 onwards, according to Thattil and Puthoor.

Contrarily, the Archdiocese Protection Council, an opposing group of priests and laity, has firmly rejected this directive, pledging to continue celebrating Holy Mass facing the congregation. At a recent meeting in Chunangamveli, approximately 300 dissenting priests declared their intention to persist in their traditional practice beyond the specified date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024