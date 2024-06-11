Left Menu

Bollywood's Big Day: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Set to Tie the Knot

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly getting married to actor Zaheer Iqbal later this month. The wedding news follows the recent premiere of Netflix's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' in which Sinha starred. The intimate ceremony will occur at a fine-dining restaurant in Mumbai on June 23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:06 IST
Bollywood's Big Day: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Set to Tie the Knot
Sonakshi Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha will reportedly marry her longtime partner, Zaheer Iqbal, later this month.

This news arrives just weeks after the Netflix series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' featuring Sinha in a dual role, premiered. Although there has been no official confirmation, sources close to the Sinha family have stated, 'the reports are true.'

Insiders reveal the wedding will be a private event attended by close family and friends at a fine-dining restaurant in Mumbai on June 23. Sinha and Iqbal, who starred together in the 2022 comedy-drama 'Double XL,' have been dating for a while, although they have not publicly confirmed their relationship. Their Instagram feeds, however, feature numerous photos of the couple together at various events and social gatherings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024