Bollywood's Big Day: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Set to Tie the Knot

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha will reportedly marry her longtime partner, Zaheer Iqbal, later this month.

This news arrives just weeks after the Netflix series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' featuring Sinha in a dual role, premiered. Although there has been no official confirmation, sources close to the Sinha family have stated, 'the reports are true.'

Insiders reveal the wedding will be a private event attended by close family and friends at a fine-dining restaurant in Mumbai on June 23. Sinha and Iqbal, who starred together in the 2022 comedy-drama 'Double XL,' have been dating for a while, although they have not publicly confirmed their relationship. Their Instagram feeds, however, feature numerous photos of the couple together at various events and social gatherings.

