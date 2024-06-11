Left Menu

Heartwarming Gesture in Goa: Ukrainian Vlogger's Delightful Encounter with Vada Pav

Ukrainian vlogger Svetlana Haienko experienced a touching moment in Goa when a customer paid for her vada pav and expressed support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia. Svetlana's documentation of her journey in Goa, including this incident, has gained significant attention on Instagram.

Ukrainian vlogger Svetlana Haienko recently experienced a heartwarming moment in Goa. While enjoying a vada pav at a roadside shop, a fellow customer volunteered to pay for her snack and pledged support for her country, which is currently embroiled in a conflict with Russia.

Svetlana, who has amassed over 49,000 followers on Instagram, documented this touching gesture in a video post that has since captured widespread attention. The video shows her interacting with Rupesh, the owner of the vada pav stall, who mentioned that the shop has been running for about 50 years.

The act of generosity left Svetlana deeply appreciative, as she expressed her thanks and reflected on the tasty Indian snack and the support shown by the local customer.

