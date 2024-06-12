Kannada Actor Darshan Faces Boycott Amid Murder Case Controversy

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) President N M Suresh announced on Wednesday that any action against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, arrested in a murder case, would be determined after discussions with the artists' union.

Suresh noted that a decision would likely be made only after the police file a charge-sheet. His statement came in response to demands from pro-Kannada organizations, which called for a boycott of Darshan's movies and criticized the film industry for its silence on the matter. Darshan, known as 'Challenging Star,' was arrested alongside 12 associates for the alleged murder of his fan, Renukaswamy, following offensive comments made on social media about Darshan's close friend.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner assured a thorough investigation, and Suresh echoed calls for the guilty to face severe legal repercussions. Former KFCC President Sa. Ra. Govindu condemned the murder and supported the victim's family, emphasizing the need for legal justice to maintain the industry's reputation.

