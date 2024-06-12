Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Unseen Side of 'Jatt & Juliet' Origins

Diljit Dosanjh shared an intriguing story about how producer Darshan Singh Grewal used a blank cheque to convince him to sign the first 'Jatt & Juliet' film in 2012. The film's success led to a lucrative sequel, and now the franchise is returning with its third installment.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:17 IST
Diljit Dosanjh
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning revelation, Diljit Dosanjh disclosed how producer Darshan Singh Grewal used a blank cheque to secure his role in the 2012 film 'Jatt & Juliet.' The series, known as one of Punjabi cinema's most successful franchises, is gearing up for its third installment.

At the trailer launch for 'Jatt & Juliet 3,' Dosanjh reminisced about quoting an exorbitant fee, comparable to Punjabi icon Gurdas Maan, in a bid to dissuade Grewal from casting him. Contrary to his expectations, Grewal agreed, making Dosanjh an integral part of the franchise.

The event also featured co-star Neeru Bajwa, who expressed gratitude for her enduring career in Punjabi cinema, supported by progressive audiences. 'Jatt & Juliet 3,' directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and co-produced by Grewal, is slated for a June 27 release worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

