Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Unseen Side of 'Jatt & Juliet' Origins

In a stunning revelation, Diljit Dosanjh disclosed how producer Darshan Singh Grewal used a blank cheque to secure his role in the 2012 film 'Jatt & Juliet.' The series, known as one of Punjabi cinema's most successful franchises, is gearing up for its third installment.

At the trailer launch for 'Jatt & Juliet 3,' Dosanjh reminisced about quoting an exorbitant fee, comparable to Punjabi icon Gurdas Maan, in a bid to dissuade Grewal from casting him. Contrary to his expectations, Grewal agreed, making Dosanjh an integral part of the franchise.

The event also featured co-star Neeru Bajwa, who expressed gratitude for her enduring career in Punjabi cinema, supported by progressive audiences. 'Jatt & Juliet 3,' directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and co-produced by Grewal, is slated for a June 27 release worldwide.

