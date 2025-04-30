Tamil Lioness and Marathi Vultures Triumph at Inaugural GI-PKL

The groundbreaking Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) witnessed a spectacular conclusion at Gurugram University as Marathi Vultures and Tamil Lioness clinched the men's and women's trophies, respectively. The teams captivated audiences with remarkable performances, earning the titles in a fierce competition that concluded on Wednesday to roaring applause from fans.

The Tamil Lioness, with their stellar performance, also seized the GI-PKL Championship Trophy, signaling their unrivaled dominance throughout the event. This achievement was underscored by their top-of-the-table finish during the league stages. Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, was on hand to laud the teams, presenting trophies and applauding their exemplary sportsmanship.

The events saw prominent figures such as D Suresh, IAS, and HIPSA President Kanthi D. Suresh in attendance, adding to the finals' prestige. In the women's category, Tamil Lioness defeated the Telugu Cheetahs 31-19, thanks to a stalwart defensive effort that included 14 tackle points. Meanwhile, in the men's finals, the Marathi Vultures emerged victorious over Tamil Lions with a 40-30 margin, driven by Captain Sunil Narwal's commanding presence. The GI-PKL has succeeded in bringing Indian and international Kabaddi talent into the limelight, with the tournament capturing the global spirit of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)