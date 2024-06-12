Left Menu

Uttarakhand Restores Ancient Names: Jyotirmath and Shri Kainchi Dham

The tehsils of Joshimath in Chamoli and Kosya Kutauli in Nainital, Uttarakhand, are being renamed to their ancient titles, Jyotirmath and Shri Kainchi Dham respectively. This follows long-standing demands from locals and decisions made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:37 IST
Uttarakhand Restores Ancient Names: Jyotirmath and Shri Kainchi Dham
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural revival, Uttarakhand's Joshimath tehsil will reclaim its ancient name 'Jyotirmath,' as per an announcement by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Likewise, Kosya Kutauli tehsil of Nainital district will be known as Shri Kainchi Dham.

The renaming decision, welcomed by local residents, has received approval from the Central government. The demand to restore the historical names had gained momentum last year, with Dhami promising to address it.

Jyotirmath, historically known from the 8th century as the site where Adi Guru Shankaracharya attained 'divine light,' will once again shine under its traditional name. Similarly, Shri Kainchi Dham, associated with Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj, sees a cultural acknowledgment, reflecting its spiritual significance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024