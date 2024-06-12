Uttarakhand Restores Ancient Names: Jyotirmath and Shri Kainchi Dham

In a significant cultural revival, Uttarakhand's Joshimath tehsil will reclaim its ancient name 'Jyotirmath,' as per an announcement by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Likewise, Kosya Kutauli tehsil of Nainital district will be known as Shri Kainchi Dham.

The renaming decision, welcomed by local residents, has received approval from the Central government. The demand to restore the historical names had gained momentum last year, with Dhami promising to address it.

Jyotirmath, historically known from the 8th century as the site where Adi Guru Shankaracharya attained 'divine light,' will once again shine under its traditional name. Similarly, Shri Kainchi Dham, associated with Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj, sees a cultural acknowledgment, reflecting its spiritual significance.

