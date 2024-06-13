Left Menu

Historic Reopening: Jagannath Temple Welcomes Devotees Again

The Jagannath Temple in Puri reopened all four gates for devotees, marking a significant event attended by Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and other officials. Closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, the gates were opened after a special 'Mangal Alati' ritual.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-06-2024 09:20 IST
In a historic event for devotees, all four gates of the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri were thrown open on Thursday morning. The ceremony saw the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by his council of ministers, marking a significant moment since the pandemic closure.

The reopening follows the completion of the 'Mangal Alati' ritual, a traditional practice at the 12th-century shrine. The temple gates had been closed as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, making this reopening a momentous occasion for many.

Chief Minister Majhi, along with his two deputies, ministers, and several BJP MPs, visited the temple premises. They participated in prayers and performed a 'parikrama,' or circumambulation, of the temple complex, signifying a return to normalcy for the religious site.

