Elevate Your Interiors: Meet the Onsys Magma Black Hinge

The Onsys Magma Black hinge, designed by Hettich, offers seamless integration with dark-themed furniture, elevating both aesthetics and functionality. Manufactured in India, it embodies the 'Made for the World' ethos and comes with robust warranties. This premium hinge ensures style and durability for sophisticated residential interiors.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 12:11 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Onsys Magma Black hinge, a new offering from Hettich, is characterized by discreet elegance and a sleek black finish, designed to blend seamlessly with dark-themed furniture.

This premium hinge not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of residential interiors but also ensures functionality, with features like integrated silent closing and a 105° opening angle. Manufactured at Hettich's state-of-the-art Indore facility, it aligns with the 'Made in India, Made for the World' ethos.

Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, noted that Onsys Magma Black fills an existing market gap by providing a stylish, durable solution for dark wooden furniture, a timeless favorite. Available both online and through local dealers, this hinge promises a 10-year performance warranty and a 3-year anti-rust warranty, reinforcing Hettich's commitment to quality and customer trust.

