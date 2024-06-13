Elevate Your Interiors: Meet the Onsys Magma Black Hinge

The Onsys Magma Black hinge, a new offering from Hettich, is characterized by discreet elegance and a sleek black finish, designed to blend seamlessly with dark-themed furniture.

This premium hinge not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of residential interiors but also ensures functionality, with features like integrated silent closing and a 105° opening angle. Manufactured at Hettich's state-of-the-art Indore facility, it aligns with the 'Made in India, Made for the World' ethos.

Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, noted that Onsys Magma Black fills an existing market gap by providing a stylish, durable solution for dark wooden furniture, a timeless favorite. Available both online and through local dealers, this hinge promises a 10-year performance warranty and a 3-year anti-rust warranty, reinforcing Hettich's commitment to quality and customer trust.

