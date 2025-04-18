Left Menu

U.S. Strikes: The Deadly Conflict at Ras Isa Fuel Port

U.S. airstrikes on Yemen's Ras Isa fuel port resulted in at least 33 fatalities and 80 injuries, according to Houthi-run media. The strikes aimed to disrupt the Houthi militants' fuel supply, part of broader U.S. efforts to curb attacks on Red Sea shipping. Tensions remain high in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 07:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 07:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. airstrikes on the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen's western region resulted in at least 33 deaths on Thursday, according to media overseen by the Houthis. This incident marks one of the deadliest days since the U.S. initiated military actions against the Iran-backed militants.

Al Masirah TV reported that the strikes, which were justified by U.S. military officials as a move to disrupt a critical fuel source for the Houthi militant group, also led to the injury of 80 individuals. The U.S. has been conducting extensive military actions against the Houthis for the past month, asserting that these actions will not cease until the latter halts their attacks on Red Sea shipping routes.

In a statement on social media platform X, the U.S. Central Command articulated that the strikes aimed to weaken the economic foundations of the Houthis, who allegedly exploit resources to the detriment of their compatriots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

