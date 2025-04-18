Yemen's Houthi rebels say US airstrikes targeting Ras Isa oil port have killed 20 people, wounded 50 others, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-04-2025 06:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 06:53 IST
