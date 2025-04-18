Boeing's Turbulence: China's Halt on U.S. Jet Deliveries Amid Tariff Battle

Boeing is reportedly facing disruptions in delivering jets to Chinese airlines, amid escalating tariff disputes between the U.S. and China. A Boeing aircraft recently seen returning to Seattle suggests that Chinese carriers might be halting purchases.

Tracking data revealed multiple Boeing 737 MAX planes parked at a facility near Shanghai, awaiting delivery, which has now been thrown into question by the ongoing tariff saga.

Industry experts suggest that while a formal ban is unconfirmed, the imposition of tariffs could act as a de facto blockade against imports, affecting Boeing's operations and future market prospects in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)