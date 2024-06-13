Left Menu

Kheer Bhawani Temple Prepares for Annual Mela Amid Tributes to Terror Victims

The Kheer Bhawani temple is set to host its annual three-day mela, beginning June 14. This year, thousands of 'diyas' will be lit in honor of victims of recent terror attacks. The mela, celebrated by Kashmiri pandits, will include prayers and rituals, and the temple management is prepared to welcome thousands.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-06-2024 19:39 IST
The Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu is gearing up for its annual three-day mela starting June 14, with a poignant tribute planned for victims of recent terror attacks. Thousands of 'diyas' (earthen lamps) will be lit to honor those who lost their lives, including nine people and a CRPF jawan.

The mela is an important event for Kashmiri pandits, commemorated on 'Zaisht Ashtami'. Devotees from within and outside Jammu and Kashmir flock to the temples dedicated to their patron goddess Ragnya Devi to offer prayers. Following the mass migration of the community in the early 1990s, a replica temple in Janipur echoes the original shrine at Tulmulla, Ganderbal.

Jai Kishan Khar of the temple management stated, "We are lighting 'diyas' to pay homage to those who lost their lives in terror attacks in Reasi and Kathua districts. We will pray for the peace of the departed souls and patience for their families." The temple is ready to welcome a large number of devotees, with safety arrangements in place amidst heightened security concerns.

