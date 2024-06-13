Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa's Aide Arrested in Gruesome Chitradurga Murder

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his close associates are at the center of a criminal investigation following the murder of Renukaswamy. Darshan and 15 others have been apprehended in connection with the horrific crime.

Authorities have revealed that Nagaraj, Darshan's aide, was heavily involved in the dealings that lead to the actor's arrest. Crucial CCTV footage shows the moment of abduction indicating the victim was in the car driven to Bengaluru, where he was allegedly murdered.

As the police dug deeper, they discovered that Darshan purportedly paid Rs 30 lakh to his gang and promised to support their families during their incarceration. In response to Darshan's criminal entanglement, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce plans to meet Renukaswamy's family before making a final decision on any disciplinary measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)