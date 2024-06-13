Left Menu

Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa's Aide Arrested in Gruesome Chitradurga Murder

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and 15 others have been arrested in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy. The police implicated Darshan's aide, Nagaraj, and showcased CCTV footage of the abduction. Darshan allegedly offered money to the gang members involved. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce will decide on any actions against Darshan based on the inquiry report.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his close associates are at the center of a criminal investigation following the murder of Renukaswamy. Darshan and 15 others have been apprehended in connection with the horrific crime.

Authorities have revealed that Nagaraj, Darshan's aide, was heavily involved in the dealings that lead to the actor's arrest. Crucial CCTV footage shows the moment of abduction indicating the victim was in the car driven to Bengaluru, where he was allegedly murdered.

As the police dug deeper, they discovered that Darshan purportedly paid Rs 30 lakh to his gang and promised to support their families during their incarceration. In response to Darshan's criminal entanglement, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce plans to meet Renukaswamy's family before making a final decision on any disciplinary measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

