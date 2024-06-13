Indian Restaurant in Bari Thrives During G7 Summit
An Indian restaurant in Bari, Italy, named Namaste India, is experiencing a surge in business due to the G7 Summit. The restaurant, known for its authentic Indian dishes, is catering to the delegation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is attending the summit. Manager Harsh Dhanda expressed excitement and pride in showcasing Indian flavors.
- Country:
- Italy
The G7 Summit currently underway in southern Italy has brought an unexpected boost to a local Indian restaurant in Bari. Namaste India, known for its authentic Punjabi cuisine, has been bustling with activity as it caters to the delegation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Manager Harsh Dhanda, originally from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, expressed his excitement about delivering a taste of India to the visiting officials. 'It is so exciting that we have a chance to make sure that they can get a taste of some authentic Indian flavors away from home,' Dhanda said.
The restaurant prides itself on using fresh, quality ingredients to maintain high culinary standards. Prime Minister Modi's presence at the G7 Summit marks his first foreign trip since his recent re-election victory. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni heralded the summit as a bridge between West and East, emphasizing the importance of dialogue with the Global South.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy Dominates EU Elections
Giorgia Meloni's Party Surges in European Elections, Cementing Leadership Role
Future of EU Commission Presidency: Giorgia Meloni's Perspective
Giorgia Meloni: A Steady Hand at the Helm of Europe?
Giorgia Meloni's Triumph: A Resounding Victory in European Elections