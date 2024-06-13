Left Menu

Indian Restaurant in Bari Thrives During G7 Summit

An Indian restaurant in Bari, Italy, named Namaste India, is experiencing a surge in business due to the G7 Summit. The restaurant, known for its authentic Indian dishes, is catering to the delegation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is attending the summit. Manager Harsh Dhanda expressed excitement and pride in showcasing Indian flavors.

The G7 Summit currently underway in southern Italy has brought an unexpected boost to a local Indian restaurant in Bari. Namaste India, known for its authentic Punjabi cuisine, has been bustling with activity as it caters to the delegation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Manager Harsh Dhanda, originally from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, expressed his excitement about delivering a taste of India to the visiting officials. 'It is so exciting that we have a chance to make sure that they can get a taste of some authentic Indian flavors away from home,' Dhanda said.

The restaurant prides itself on using fresh, quality ingredients to maintain high culinary standards. Prime Minister Modi's presence at the G7 Summit marks his first foreign trip since his recent re-election victory. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni heralded the summit as a bridge between West and East, emphasizing the importance of dialogue with the Global South.

