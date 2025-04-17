Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: Bridging Tensions in US-Europe Trade Relations
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visits U.S. President Donald Trump to address tensions over import tariffs. As a close ally and the only European leader at Trump's inauguration, she attempts to mediate between the U.S. and EU amidst criticism from both European allies and pressure back home.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, positioned squarely between acting as a mediator in trade tensions and protecting Italy's export-driven economy.
Amid Trump's decision to impose tariffs on European imports, Meloni, a close ally of Trump, is attempting a delicate balance between ideologies and economic interests. She also faces internal criticism from European allies who object to the exclusion from key discussions on trade policies and international relations.
Meloni's visit comes ahead of her meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Rome, aiming to foster dialogue and reduce tensions while protecting Italy's economic interests within the broader EU context.
(With inputs from agencies.)
