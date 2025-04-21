Left Menu

Giorgia Meloni Pays Tribute to Pope Francis

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni fondly remembers Pope Francis, acknowledging his unwavering support and duty until his passing. Meloni shared her personal relationship with the Pope, highlighting his comforting presence and their impactful interactions. Pope Francis's dedicated service left a mark on Meloni and the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:05 IST
Giorgia Meloni Pays Tribute to Pope Francis
Pope Francis

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, whom she regarded as a significant figure in her life and leadership. Meloni described their relationship as personal and profound, extending far beyond their formal roles in the state.

The Prime Minister recounted their numerous meetings, emphasizing how the Pope's words provided her with solace during challenging times. Despite the Pope's health struggles, culminating in his death at 88, Meloni noted his commitment to his duties, even participating in public events until the end.

Meloni also highlighted the personal connection between the Pope and her family, sharing how he cherished artwork from her daughter. She praised him for his groundbreaking decision to speak at the upcoming Group of Seven summit. Meloni's tribute painted a picture of a leader deeply touched by the Pope's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025