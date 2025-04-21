Giorgia Meloni Pays Tribute to Pope Francis

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, whom she regarded as a significant figure in her life and leadership. Meloni described their relationship as personal and profound, extending far beyond their formal roles in the state.

The Prime Minister recounted their numerous meetings, emphasizing how the Pope's words provided her with solace during challenging times. Despite the Pope's health struggles, culminating in his death at 88, Meloni noted his commitment to his duties, even participating in public events until the end.

Meloni also highlighted the personal connection between the Pope and her family, sharing how he cherished artwork from her daughter. She praised him for his groundbreaking decision to speak at the upcoming Group of Seven summit. Meloni's tribute painted a picture of a leader deeply touched by the Pope's legacy.

