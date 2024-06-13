Bride Cancels Wedding Over Groom's Drunken, Abusive Behavior

In a dramatic twist to a wedding celebration, a bride in City Kotwali canceled her marriage upon discovering her groom in a drunken and abusive state. Eyewitnesses report that the groom, identified as Tehsildar Gautam, was smoking marijuana and hurling abuses from the stage.

Disturbed by his behavior, the bride, Pinky, refused to proceed with the wedding, leading to a standoff where her family detained the groom, his father Jaiprakash, and his grandfather Meva Lal, demanding they return the Rs 8 lakhs spent on the wedding preparations.

Police arrived at the scene and attempted a resolution, but tensions remained high. Eventually, on Thursday morning, the groom and his relatives were released, and the marriage was called off, leaving the bride's family to deal with the emotional and financial fallout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)