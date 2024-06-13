Left Menu

Here is why Jude Law turned down Superman role

Actor Jude Law is known for giving some memorable performances. However, he regret one of his decision in his career. Law turned down Superman role in the early 2000s because "it just felt off," which he knows sounds hilarious given that he went on to feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as Dumbledore in the 'Fantastic Beasts' movie, reported Variety. The actor claimed that he was approached to portray the Man of Steel in Brett Ratner's failed Superman project, which was announced in 2002 and was based on an iteration of J.J. Abrams' 'Superman: Flyby' script.

"So this is true. Yeah. And there was a process of flirtation going on," Law said. "And I always resisted because it just felt like off. And I know you can say, 'Well, but you played Yonn-Rogg and Dumbledore!' It just felt like a step too far," he added. "It was when Brett Ratner was going to direct, I think. And they didn't have a script, if I remember rightly," Law shared.

He continued, "Did they have a script? I don't remember reading one. This is a long time ago. They brought me the suit. They thought, 'This might change your mind.'" Even testing on the outfit didn't persuade Law that he should portray Superman. Despite speculations to the contrary, Law did not test on Christopher Reeves' original Superman outfit, opting for something "more metallic."

"Anyway, I tried it on and I looked in the mirror and part of me initially was like, 'Wow, this would be a good thing,' and then I just thought, 'No, you can't - you can't do this. You can't,'" Law said. "And I didn't sell myself to myself. And I stepped away and the film never happened anyway. So maybe it probably wouldn't have done anything," reported Variety. (ANI)

