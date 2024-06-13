Left Menu

"She is back": Benny Blanco shares adorable picture of his girlfriend Selena Gomez

Singer Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship is garnering all the attention. The two keep treating fans with their adorable posts. Recently, Benny shared a picture of Selena with the caption, "she's back."

"She is back": Benny Blanco shares adorable picture of his girlfriend Selena Gomez
Singer Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship is garnering all the attention. The two keep treating fans with their adorable posts. Recently, Benny shared a picture of Selena with the caption, "She's back." For some time, Selena has been occupied with several events. She attended the Cannes Film Festival to promote her film 'Emilia Perez'. Gomez is also busy with the shooting of 'Only Murders in the Building' in New York.

As she returned, Benny took no time to share her picture on his social media handle. In the picture, she can be seen resting on a pillow with her eyes closed. She seemed comfortable, tying her hair in a bun and partially covering her makeup-free face with a blanket.

The new photo comes after Gomez confessed last month that she had planned to adopt a kid before dating her music producer boyfriend. "Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone," Gomez continued, adding that her friendship with Blanco turned romantic. "It just happens when you least expect it," she said.

Gomez and Blanco confirmed their relationship in December 2023, before making their couple debut at the 2024 Emmys in January, reported People. (ANI)

