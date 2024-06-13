Left Menu

Bubi the Elephant: Germany's New Soccer Soothsayer

Bubi, an African elephant residing in the Thuringia reserve in Germany, predicts a win for Germany in the Euro 2024 inaugural match against Scotland. This new soccer soothsayer gained attention after showing an unexpected enthusiasm for the sport, echoing memories of Paul the octopus from the 2010 World Cup.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:33 IST
Move over, Paul the octopus. There's a new big-hitter in the world of soccer soothsayers.

Bubi, an African elephant living in a reserve in Thuringia, central Germany, is making headlines by predicting a win for Germany in the opening match of the European Championship against Scotland in Munich this Friday.

Tasked with determining the victor, Bubi kicked a ball toward the flags of Germany and Scotland on either side of a makeshift goal, and the ball rolled toward Germany's flag.

Originally from Italy, Bubi also waved the flag of her adopted homeland and enjoyed a bucket of barley in celebration.

Herkeepers stumbled upon her passion for soccer when a ball incidentally rolled into her enclosure, and Bubi instinctively kicked it back.

This reminiscently echoes the feats of Paul the octopus, also known as the "Oracle of Oberhausen," who became infamous for correctly predicting the outcomes of matches at the 2010 World Cup.

