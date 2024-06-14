Emma Roberts' 'Space Cadet' Soars to Prime Video on July 4

Streaming giant Prime Video has unveiled that the Emma Roberts-fronted comedy 'Space Cadet' will debut on its platform on July 4. Written and directed by Liz W Garcia, the film explores themes of self-belief, ambition, and the pursuit of dreams.

Emma Roberts stars as Tiffany 'Rex' Simpson, a young woman with aspirations of space travel. Despite her life not going as planned, Rex remains undeterred. With the encouragement of her best friend Nadine, she embellishes her application and secures a spot in NASA's fiercely competitive astronaut training program. Relying on her sharp intellect and sheer determination, Rex strives to excel and achieve her cosmic ambitions.

According to the official logline, NASA program directors Pam and Logan take note of her potential, but Rex must prove her mettle to make it through the rigorous training without exposing her true background. 'Space Cadet' features a stellar ensemble cast including Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union, and more.

