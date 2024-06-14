Left Menu

Emma Roberts' 'Space Cadet' Soars to Prime Video on July 4

Prime Video has announced that the Emma Roberts-led comedy 'Space Cadet,' written and directed by Liz W Garcia, will premiere on July 4. The film follows Tiffany 'Rex' Simpson, who dreams of becoming an astronaut and navigates NASA's competitive training program with determination and the support of her best friend.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:00 IST
Emma Roberts' 'Space Cadet' Soars to Prime Video on July 4
Emma Roberts
  • Country:
  • United States

Streaming giant Prime Video has unveiled that the Emma Roberts-fronted comedy 'Space Cadet' will debut on its platform on July 4. Written and directed by Liz W Garcia, the film explores themes of self-belief, ambition, and the pursuit of dreams.

Emma Roberts stars as Tiffany 'Rex' Simpson, a young woman with aspirations of space travel. Despite her life not going as planned, Rex remains undeterred. With the encouragement of her best friend Nadine, she embellishes her application and secures a spot in NASA's fiercely competitive astronaut training program. Relying on her sharp intellect and sheer determination, Rex strives to excel and achieve her cosmic ambitions.

According to the official logline, NASA program directors Pam and Logan take note of her potential, but Rex must prove her mettle to make it through the rigorous training without exposing her true background. 'Space Cadet' features a stellar ensemble cast including Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union, and more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024