Left Menu

A Cinematic Tribute: The Life of Dharamraobaba Atram Unveiled in Documentary Preview

A documentary on Dharamraobaba Atram, an esteemed leader from Maharashtra, previewed in Aheri. The film, produced by Nitu Joshi and directed by Bhushan Arun Chaudhari, chronicles Atram's journey from his royal roots to uplifting tribal communities. The event featured notable guests, highlighting the film's regional and national significance.

PTI | India | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:48 IST
A Cinematic Tribute: The Life of Dharamraobaba Atram Unveiled in Documentary Preview
  • Country:
  • United States

In the realm of cinematic storytelling, documentaries offer a window into profound realities shaping our world. These films weave narratives that educate, inspire, and often provoke change, shedding light on untold stories.

On June 7th, a significant documentary film on Dharamraobaba Atram was previewed in Aheri, Gadchiroli. Produced by Nitu Joshi and directed by Bhushan Arun Chaudhari, the film delves into the life of Atram, an influential Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister. Known as the Raja of Aheri, Atram has significantly impacted the socio-economic landscape of tribal communities.

The premiere event, attended by 5000 people, featured actress Isha Koppikar and dignitaries, celebrating Atram's journey from his royal roots to becoming a beacon of hope. The documentary stands as a testament to resilience, leadership, and the power of film to honor extraordinary lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024