Pope Francis Urges G7 to Prioritize Human Dignity in AI Development

Pope Francis addressed world leaders at the G7 Summit, highlighting the ethical challenges of artificial intelligence. He stressed the importance of keeping AI human-centric, warning against allowing machines to control human decisions. Francis called for international regulations to ensure AI respects human dignity and promotes fundamental rights.

Updated: 14-06-2024 19:13 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis challenged the leaders of the world's wealthy democracies to prioritize human dignity in the development and usage of artificial intelligence during his address at the G7 Summit on Friday. He warned that the powerful technology could reduce human relations to mere algorithms if not ethically managed.

Invited by Italy to address a special session at the annual summit in Puglia, Francis became the first pope to attend the G7. He emphasized that political leaders must ensure AI remains human-centric, advocating for policies that keep human decision-making at the forefront.

'We would condemn humanity to a future without hope if we took away people's ability to make decisions,' Francis said, calling for international cooperation to safeguard human dignity in the AI era. His address coincides with global efforts to regulate AI technologies like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

