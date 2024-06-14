Pope Francis Urges G7 to Prioritize Human Dignity in AI Development
Pope Francis addressed world leaders at the G7 Summit, highlighting the ethical challenges of artificial intelligence. He stressed the importance of keeping AI human-centric, warning against allowing machines to control human decisions. Francis called for international regulations to ensure AI respects human dignity and promotes fundamental rights.
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis challenged the leaders of the world's wealthy democracies to prioritize human dignity in the development and usage of artificial intelligence during his address at the G7 Summit on Friday. He warned that the powerful technology could reduce human relations to mere algorithms if not ethically managed.
Invited by Italy to address a special session at the annual summit in Puglia, Francis became the first pope to attend the G7. He emphasized that political leaders must ensure AI remains human-centric, advocating for policies that keep human decision-making at the forefront.
'We would condemn humanity to a future without hope if we took away people's ability to make decisions,' Francis said, calling for international cooperation to safeguard human dignity in the AI era. His address coincides with global efforts to regulate AI technologies like OpenAI's ChatGPT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
JiviAI Surpasses Google and OpenAI in Healthcare AI
U.S. Antitrust Enforcers Eye AI Giants: Microsoft, Nvidia, and OpenAI Under Scrutiny
Elon Musk Drops Legal Battle Against OpenAI
Elon Musk Drops Lawsuit Against OpenAI: The Unexpected Twist
India is among first few countries to formulate a national strategy in Artificial Intelligence: PM Modi at G7 Outreach session.