Pope Francis Urges G7 to Prioritize Human Dignity in AI Development

Pope Francis challenged the leaders of the world's wealthy democracies to prioritize human dignity in the development and usage of artificial intelligence during his address at the G7 Summit on Friday. He warned that the powerful technology could reduce human relations to mere algorithms if not ethically managed.

Invited by Italy to address a special session at the annual summit in Puglia, Francis became the first pope to attend the G7. He emphasized that political leaders must ensure AI remains human-centric, advocating for policies that keep human decision-making at the forefront.

'We would condemn humanity to a future without hope if we took away people's ability to make decisions,' Francis said, calling for international cooperation to safeguard human dignity in the AI era. His address coincides with global efforts to regulate AI technologies like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)