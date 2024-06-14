Left Menu

President Murmu Celebrates Raja Parb at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu participated in the Raja Parb celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhavan, showcasing Odia culture through cultural performances, flower-decorated swings, and traditional cuisine. This is the first time this agriculture-based Odia festival has been celebrated at the presidential residence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:30 IST
President Murmu Celebrates Raja Parb at Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday graced the Raja Parb celebrations held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, offering a panoramic view of Odisha's rich cultural heritage.

As part of the festivities, beautifully adorned swings with flowers and mango leaves stood out as the key attractions. Traditional elements like Mehndi artists and a variety of Odia cuisines, including different types of 'pitha', were arranged to enhance the experience, according to an official statement.

This marks the first instance of the Raja Parb, an agriculture-centric festival of Odisha, taking place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, emphasized the statement. The event offered participants an authentic glimpse into Odia culture and life. Notably, President Murmu, who is a native of Odisha, also enjoyed cultural presentations such as 'Raja geet,' Mayurbhanj Chhau dance, Sambalpuri dance, and Karma dance.

The three-day-long Raja Parb remains one of Odisha's most celebrated festivals, particularly noted for the fervor with which women and children participate during the monsoon onset.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

