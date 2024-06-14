Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: IAF Brings Home Mortal Remains from Kuwait Fire

An IAF aircraft carrying the remains of 14 Indians, who died in a Kuwait fire, landed in Delhi. The aircraft carried 45 bodies in total, with the rest received in Kochi. The fire, which occurred at a seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf, killed 49 foreign workers. Indian officials are closely monitoring the condition of the injured.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber affair, the air was dense with grief as an IAF aircraft, carrying the mortal remains of 14 Indian nationals who perished in a devastating fire in Kuwait, touched down in Delhi's Palam technical area. The aircraft had initially landed in Kochi before its final journey to the national capital.

The C-130J, loaded with 45 bodies, reached Kochi International Airport at around 10:30 am. Central and state dignitaries, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, were present to receive 31 of the bodies. The remaining 14 were subsequently flown to Delhi, where newly elected MPs, including Bansuri Swaraj, Yogender Chandolia, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, stood with folded hands as the caskets were respectfully lowered from the aircraft.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, who accompanied the bodies from Kuwait to Kochi and then to Delhi, assured that Indian Embassy staff in Kuwait are vigilantly monitoring the injured. Noting the exceptional care provided by Kuwaiti hospital authorities, Singh mentioned most of the injured would be discharged within a few days. The devastating incident has cast a pall of gloom from Kerala to Bihar, leaving grief-stricken families in deep mourning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

