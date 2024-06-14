Left Menu

Berlin Police Ensures Safety at Euro 2024 Fan Zone

Berlin police temporarily closed off an area near the city's parliament building, where fans were to watch the opening Euro 2024 match. A suspicious object was found but later cleared, ensuring safety. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser praised the police for their caution, and the viewing area was re-opened.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin police temporarily closed off an area near the city's parliament building, one of the sites where fans are expected to gather to watch the opening Euro 2024 match between Germany and Scotland on Friday evening. "A suspicious object was found in the entrance area to the #FanZone on Scheidemannstrasse. This area is currently not accessible to fans. Our colleagues are checking the object," Berlin police posted on social media site X.

"I would like to thank the Berlin police for their diligent action. It's a good thing that authorities are being especially careful - rather one time to many than one time too little," Nancy Faeser, Germany's federal interior minister, told reporters German media reported that the viewing area had re-opened.

