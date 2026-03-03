Germany Condemns Iranian Aggression in Regional Escalation

Germany's foreign ministry took a firm stand on Tuesday by summoning the Iranian ambassador to address Tehran's aggressive behavior towards neighboring states in the region. The ministry's aim was to press Iran to halt its missile and drone attacks immediately.

In a message on the social media platform X, the ministry expressed its unequivocal call for the Iranian regime to cease its reckless activities, emphasizing the urgent need for de-escalation in the area.

The ministry condemned Iran's conduct, labeling the missile and drone attacks as "arbitrary and disproportionate," especially due to their effects on civilian targets, thus highlighting the necessity for international cooperation to maintain regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)